ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 11, 2020

13-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – According to authorities, a 13-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a Detroit home when a gun he was mishandling discharged.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a home on Cheyenne Street, near Plymouth Road and the Schaefer Highway.
