ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 11, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 11, 2020 at 6:29 p.m. (WDIV)

13-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – According to authorities, a 13-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a Detroit home when a gun he was mishandling discharged.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at a home on Cheyenne Street, near Plymouth Road and the Schaefer Highway.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 68,948; Death toll now at 6,067

Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable humidity is back Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

4 Fast Facts

  • Eight people were arrested during DPD protests following a deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday. Click here to read more.
  • The Torch Lake sandbar has been listed as probable coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure site after a large group gathered there over the Fourth of July weekend. Click here to read more.
  • 185 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have now been linked to an outbreak at an East Lansing bar. Click here to read more.
  • After decades of championships and events, what was left of The Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished Saturday. Click here to read more.

Friday, July 10, 2020 --

