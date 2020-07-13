81ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, July 12, 2020

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 12, 2020 at 6:28 p.m. (WDIV)

Employees pressure Ford to stop producing police vehicles

DETROIT – In the wake of recent movements for racial equality, there’s a push for Ford Motor Company to make a big change: Some employees are asking the automaker to stop building and selling police vehicles.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,338; Only 1 death reported Sunday

Metro Detroit weather: Remaining dry as temps drop, Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. No matter how much the clouds billow and darken, it remains dry with scattered showers and storms developing south of the Michigan-Ohio border. Temps will be in the 70s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Detroit schools are resuming in-person summer classes on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • The pilot involved in a Grosse Ile plane crash Saturday has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Lincoln Park. Click here to read more.
  • Brother of Hakim Littleton is speaking out and requesting a meeting with Detroit city officials. Click here to read more.
  • The I-75 exit ramp to Opdyke Road will remain closed for at least a week due to a fuel tanker fire. Click here to read more.

Saturday, July 11, 2020 --

