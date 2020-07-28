ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 27, 2020

Detroit police release body camera video of deadly officer involved shooting
DETROIT – Six seconds. That is the amount of time a Detroit police officer had from opening his door, to making the split second decision to use deadly force.
“For an officer to use fatal force, it is a decision that many times is made a hair of a second,” said Detroit police chief James Craig.
3 Detroit summer school students test positive for COVID-19
Officials said three students attending summer school in Detroit have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered with the Detroit Health Department to have students who are attending face-to-face summer school tested for COVID-19.
Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters
The U.S. Park Police and Secret Service violently routed protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning, immediately after Attorney General William Barr spoke with Park Police leaders, according to an Army National Guard officer who was there.
Purchase something from Art Van and haven’t received it yet?
There is some good news for customers who’ve waited months to get their purchases from Art Van.
The liquidation sales began right at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- and then everything shut down. That left a lot of people wondering if their orders would even come.
