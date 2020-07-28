80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 27, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 27, 2020 at 8:32 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 27, 2020 at 8:32 p.m. (WDIV)

Detroit police release body camera video of deadly officer involved shooting

DETROIT – Six seconds. That is the amount of time a Detroit police officer had from opening his door, to making the split second decision to use deadly force.

“For an officer to use fatal force, it is a decision that many times is made a hair of a second,” said Detroit police chief James Craig.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 78,507; Death toll now at 6,154

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan confirms first 2020 case of rare ‘polio-like’ illness in Macomb County child. Click here to read more.
  • Stretch of I-94 to be rebuilt from Connor to I-96. Click here to read more.
  • The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government. Click here to read more.
  • Longtime Detroit sports writer and radio host Jamie Samuelsen revealed on Monday that he’s been fighting colon cancer. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

3 Detroit summer school students test positive for COVID-19

Officials said three students attending summer school in Detroit have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered with the Detroit Health Department to have students who are attending face-to-face summer school tested for COVID-19.

Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters

The U.S. Park Police and Secret Service violently routed protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning, immediately after Attorney General William Barr spoke with Park Police leaders, according to an Army National Guard officer who was there.

Purchase something from Art Van and haven’t received it yet?

There is some good news for customers who’ve waited months to get their purchases from Art Van.

The liquidation sales began right at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- and then everything shut down. That left a lot of people wondering if their orders would even come.

Read More

Sunday, July 26, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: