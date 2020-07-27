Detroit police: Man shot by officer armed, selling drugs at gas station

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was shot by a Detroit police officer on the city’s west side on Sunday night.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the investigation is young, but was able to provide some details during a news conference Monday afternoon.

According to Craig, police assigned to the area noticed the man carrying a concealed weapon outside of a green light gas station around 11 p.m. in the area of Plymouth Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Craig says the man’s weapon was tucked into the front of his right waist.

The officers approached the suspect and exited the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and the officers pursued him, officials said.

Craig said Monday that the suspect could be heard yelling something along the lines of “drop the gun or I’ll shoot.” The chief said the officers believed they were going to be shot.

One officer fired between five and six rounds of his weapon at the suspect, officials said. The suspect was struck, but police did not say how many times or where at on his body.

Officials say the man continued to run after he was struck. The suspect then fell to the ground and the officers commanded him not to move and asked him where the gun was, unsure if he was still armed.

Police did recover the man’s semi-automatic handgun a few feet behind where he fell, Craig said.

The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Craig said Monday that surveillance footage of the gas station revealed that the suspect engaged in multiple hand-to-hand drug sales outside of the building just prior to the incident with police.

Formal charges against the suspect are pending. His identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

