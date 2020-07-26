ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, July 26, 2020

DETROIT – Police said at least two cats have been shot, but the neighbors claim it’s a lot more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Hot, humid Sunday evening, warm and muggy overnight

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and very warm and muggy.

Temperatures will hover near 90 degrees with heat indices in the low and mid 90s before sunset. It will still be in the 80s up until 12:00 midnight.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, July 25, 2020 -- Monday, July 27, 2020