ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 29, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting on July 31, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state. That includes in Regions 6 and 8.

Todd Benson and his family witnessed turbulence before their flight could even take off from Aruba to Atlanta.

“It was shameful behavior. He was yelling, I have it on I have it on, and he was talking about his mask. The Delta flight attendant was requesting that he put it on properly,” said Benson.

A popular downriver banquet hall is the latest business singled out as a COVID-19 hot spot.

The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Wednesday it has confirmed a total of five cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception held on Saturday, July 18, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider spoke Wednesday about the plan to bring bring federal agents to Detroit.

He said the plan, which was originally announced by President Trump last week, has federal forces coming to Detroit to help with a rise in gun crimes.

Fall sports for high schools in Michigan will begin with a “phased-in” approach, due to COVID-19, MHSAA announced on Wednesday.

The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved the next steps in returning sports for member schools, adopting a plan to phase in competition for fall sports in hopes of continuing to deter the spread of COVID-19.

