ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Michigan Gov. Whitmer orders bars to close for indoor service, will allow casinos to reopen
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Starting on July 31, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state. That includes in Regions 6 and 8.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 80,172; Death toll now at 6,172
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- With lots of folks taking a hard pass on flying, destinations up north are seeing a huge boom in business. Click here to read more.
- Officials are urging residents in Rockwood to evacuate or shelter in place due to a fire Wednesday. Click here to read more.
- The auto industry was always going to take a big hit from coronavirus -- and Wednesday, we learned how bad that hit will be. Click here to read more.
- Southfield schools to begin school year with all remote-learning only. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Man removed from Delta flight after mask dispute
Todd Benson and his family witnessed turbulence before their flight could even take off from Aruba to Atlanta.
“It was shameful behavior. He was yelling, I have it on I have it on, and he was talking about his mask. The Delta flight attendant was requesting that he put it on properly,” said Benson.
Southgate banquet hall listed as COVID-19 exposure site
A popular downriver banquet hall is the latest business singled out as a COVID-19 hot spot.
The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Wednesday it has confirmed a total of five cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception held on Saturday, July 18, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.
Operation Legend
US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider spoke Wednesday about the plan to bring bring federal agents to Detroit.
He said the plan, which was originally announced by President Trump last week, has federal forces coming to Detroit to help with a rise in gun crimes.
High school sports council approves ‘phased-in’ plan
Fall sports for high schools in Michigan will begin with a “phased-in” approach, due to COVID-19, MHSAA announced on Wednesday.
The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved the next steps in returning sports for member schools, adopting a plan to phase in competition for fall sports in hopes of continuing to deter the spread of COVID-19.
Read More
- Tips for parents dealing with back-to-school uncertainty, anxiety
- Detroit Public Library aims to keep kids reading at home
- COVID-19 cardiac study suggests increased heart health risks for patients