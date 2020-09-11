ClickOnDetrot NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

DETROIT – More than 900,000 Michigan workers who are collecting unemployment benefits are expected to begin receiving a $300 weekly bump in payments this month.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has started processing payments for Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) for eligible Michiganders. Due to the large volume of payments to be processed, workers will begin receiving LWA payments over the next week to ten days.

