ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

DETROIT – A man who threw a brick paver through a window to break into Eminem’s Clinton Township home told the rapper he was at the home to kill him, an officer testified in court.

Eminem caught Matthew David Hughes, 27, breaking into his home on Westchester Street after 3 a.m. April 5, according to Clinton Township police.

Metro Detroit forecast: Cloudy week, wet weekend ahead

Sunshine will be hard to find until the end of Thursday. Temperatures start trending higher, though, as we head into the weekend.

Federal officials said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith had a secret talk in a stairwell, checked to make sure associates weren't recording him on cellphones and asked employees to lie to FBI agents in an attempt to cover up how he was using thousands of dollars' worth of campaign funds.

Several women stepped forward on Wednesday and said their former middle school teacher sexually abused them.

After nearly six months since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed gyms statewide, many Metro Detroit gyms reopened Wednesday, but not every gym is the same in how it handles protocol.

The beloved Detroit Institute of Bagels in Corktown has closed after seven years on Michigan Avenue. After shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the "DIB" reopened with limited hours and fulfillment options in May.

An inmate at the Wayne County Jail has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the deadly attack on Sheriff’s deputy Corporal Bryant Searcy.

The Detroit Tigers have called up one of their top 10 prospects -- outfielder Daz Cameron -- to replace Christin Stewart on the active roster. Cameron, a 23-year-old center fielder who was acquired in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade, is the team’s No. 7 prospect behind current starting third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Ascension Michigan is partnering with the Detroit Health Department to offer free immunization and flu shots to children this weekend. Officials say vaccinations among children in Detroit have declined from 82% to 47% since March, according to a report from the Wayne County Health Department.

Students in Michigan have gone back to school and many are adjusting to online classes. One of the things they will soon see is benchmark assessment testing. A Metro Detroit superintendent is angry about the requirement and is calling it unethical.

