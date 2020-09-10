How coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are currently trending in all 8 Michigan regions

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top medical official provided an update on how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday briefing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how each region is trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.

Current trends

The overall number of positive COVID-19 cases per million people per day in the state of Michigan is at 55, Khaldun said. That number has declined in the last week.

As of Friday (Sept. 4), the state’s seven-day average was at 55 cases per million population, but the percentage of positive tests rose to 3.2%.

The Detroit, Saginaw and Upper Peninsula regions are over 40 cases per million people, but trends for new cases and test positivity are both declining, Khaldun said.

The Grand Rapids, Jackson and Lansing regions are also over 40 cases per million. Trends for case rates and positivity are both increasing in those regions, however.

In the Kalamazoo Region, the case rate is over 40 cases per million people, with the percentage of positive tests trending upward and the case rate trending downward.

The lowest case rate in Michigan is in the Traverse City Region, which is at 27 cases per million people and 2.2% test positivity. Trends for new cases and positivity are both on the rise, though.

Last week

If you want to compare this week’s case rates by region with the ones Khaldun reported last week, here are the numbers from Sept. 2.

The region with the highest case rate was the Detroit Region, which was at 66 cases per million people per day. Khaldun said the case rate in the Detroit Region was declining, however.

The Grand Rapids Region was at 59 cases per million people per day. Khaldun said the case rate was increasing.

In the Saginaw Region, officials reported 56 cases per million people per day last week, which was a decrease, Khaldun said.

The Kalamazoo Region was at 50 cases per million people per day, but the case rate was trending upward, according to authorities.

Case rates in the Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula had increased over the previous week to 40 cases per million people per day, she said.

Both the Jackson and Lansing regions were under 40 cases per million people per day and declining, Khaldun said.

The overall positive test rate in Michigan was at 3.1%, which had decreased in the previous two weeks, she said.

Michigan is performing 30,000 tests per day, which was fifth in the United States, according to Khaldun.

