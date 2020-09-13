71ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (WDIV)

Police find parents of newborn left at Sinai-Grace Hospital

DETROIT – Police said a man pulled up to Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital on Thursday, asked someone to hold a baby while he parked his vehicle and then drove away and did not return.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 111,524; Death toll now at 6,591

Metro Detroit weather: Going from mild to cool, Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be mostly to partly clear and mild with temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday night becomes clear and chilly with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Trubisky threw 3 touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Bears beat the Detroit Lions 27-23. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan’s Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist condemned President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, saying “Trump is a liar who has killed people.” Click here to read more.
  • Big Ten university presidents met Sunday to discuss playing a fall football season amid the pandemic, but a decision has not yet been made. Click here to read more.
  • Kid Rock and Donald Trump Jr. will host a Make America Great Again event in Michigan on Monday. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: