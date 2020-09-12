ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Graduate students: Strike at University of Michigan will continue until demands are met
DETROIT – About 2100 members of the University of Michigan’s Graduate Employees Organization launched a strike Tuesday to demand better protections against COVID-19, in addition to new anti-policing measures.
