Police find parents of newborn left at Sinai-Grace Hospital

DETROIT – The mother and father of a newborn baby that was dropped off at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit have been found.

Police said a man pulled up to the hospital on Thursday, asked someone to hold the baby while he parked his vehicle and then drove away and did not return.

Authorities said they were worried about the mother and located the parents thanks to a tip from the public. Police said the woman -- found at a home near the intersection of Lahser Road and Kessler Steet -- is OK.

Police are still investigating to see the parents will face charges. It is not against the law to drop a newborn off at a safe place -- like a hospital or a fire station -- but the baby is supposed to given to an employee.

