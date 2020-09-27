ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Michigan leaders respond to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination
DETROIT – Barrett is a justice on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She was previously a law professor at Notre Dame and has been hailed as the heir to the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 121,427; Death toll now at 6,723
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, cooler overnight
After highs in the low 80s, dinnertime weather remains warm with high clouds overhead. It remains dry and becomes cooler overnight. Sunday will be warm, again. Monday and the rest of next week will be wetter and cooler, even chillier.
4 Fast Facts
- Friends, family members and colleagues are mourning the death of a Troy police officer. Click here to read more.
- Once vacant Village Park now open for residents on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- The city of Ann Arbor has decriminalized psychedelic plants and fungi, including magic mushrooms, and police officers will no longer make them an enforcement focus. Click here to read more.
- TEDxDetroit is going virtual this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.