53ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:18 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:18 p.m. (WDIV)

Trump declares ‘I get it,’ then briefly leaves hospital

DETROIT – President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade, a surprising move that raised new questions about the president’s understanding of the coronavirus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 127,516; Death toll now at 6,801

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with fewer raindrops, Sunday evening

Showers become lighter and more scattered as rain leaves, Sunday evening. Temps will be in the upper 40s. Sunday night will be cloudy with wet streets slowly drying as it becomes chillier.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • DDOT reached an agreement with the union and bus service are expected to resume Monday. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan Attorney General will not enforce the governor’s executive orders after a court’s ruling on emergency powers. Click here to read more.
  • Ingham County issued four emergency orders to maintain ‘COVID-19 protections’ following the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling. Click here to read more.
  • The New Orleans Saints scored 5 straight touchdowns in a 35-29 win over the Detroit Lions. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 --

Take our quick poll: Will you wear a face mask in Michigan if you’re not legally required to?

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: