ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

Trump declares ‘I get it,’ then briefly leaves hospital
DETROIT – President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade, a surprising move that raised new questions about the president’s understanding of the coronavirus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 127,516; Death toll now at 6,801
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with fewer raindrops, Sunday evening
Showers become lighter and more scattered as rain leaves, Sunday evening. Temps will be in the upper 40s. Sunday night will be cloudy with wet streets slowly drying as it becomes chillier.
- DDOT reached an agreement with the union and bus service are expected to resume Monday. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Attorney General will not enforce the governor’s executive orders after a court’s ruling on emergency powers. Click here to read more.
- Ingham County issued four emergency orders to maintain ‘COVID-19 protections’ following the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling. Click here to read more.
- The New Orleans Saints scored 5 straight touchdowns in a 35-29 win over the Detroit Lions. Click here to read more.