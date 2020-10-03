52ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:20 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. (WDIV)

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s COVID diagnosis

DETROIT – Some answers emerged Saturday on President Donald Trump’s condition as he battles the coronavirus, but Trump’s medical team withheld some key information in their first full, televised update.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, rain arriving later

Saturday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Some sprinkles are possible. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and 40s. Skies will be overcast as rain arrives Saturday night.

