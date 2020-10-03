ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s COVID diagnosis
DETROIT – Some answers emerged Saturday on President Donald Trump’s condition as he battles the coronavirus, but Trump’s medical team withheld some key information in their first full, televised update.
Read: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 127,516; Death toll now at 6,801
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, rain arriving later
Saturday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Some sprinkles are possible. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and 40s. Skies will be overcast as rain arrives Saturday night.
4 Fast Facts
- A new emergency order requires Oakland County residents to wear face masks in most public spaces. Click here to read more.
- Detroit bus drivers' work stoppage continues for a second day. Click here to read more.
- Family and friends are reviving a push to catch a shooter who killed a mother of 7 in Detroit last year. Click here to read more.
- Michigan voters are considering adding tech devices to a search warrant rule this election. Click here to read more.