No U-M vs. Ohio State game; Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 college city; #everydayoutdoors challenge

For those of you hoping to watch tomorrow’s Michigan vs. Ohio State football game, it has been canceled due to rising COVID cases on the Wolverines side. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals,” U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said this week.

This will be the first year that the Wolverines haven’t faced off against the Buckeyes since 1917. Michigan also canceled last week’s game against Maryland over COVID concerns within its program.

🏆 Ann Arbor has been ranked the No. 1 college city in America for 2021, surprising absolutely nobody who lives here. (A4)

🏠 Although residents ranked quality of life in Tree Town high during a citywide survey this summer, here are the issues many are concerned about. (A4)

🤝 The annual Rockin’ for the Hungry fund drive raised nearly 50,000 emergency food boxes for those experiencing food insecurity in Washtenaw County. Each year, Food Gatherers, ann arbor’s 107one and Kroger partner to put on the five-day campaign. (A4)

🗣 University of Michigan’s Counseling and Psychological Services has increased its resources and the number of staff as students face the potential of another remote semester. (Michigan Daily)

♻️ You asked, we answered. A reader contacted us about best recycling practices in Ann Arbor. Here’s what we found out after speaking with Recycle Ann Arbor’s CEO. (A4)

🖌 This is a beautiful story. If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ve likely noticed that the Brush Monkeys have been busy this season painting storefront windows. See what they’ve created so far. (MLive)

Good to know:

🍂 Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum recently launched the #everydayoutdoors challenge to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors this month. The low-barrier activities include climbing a tree, observing the night sky and foraging for acorns. (A4)

🎄 The local mom who organized the 2020 Halloween House Tour is now busy putting together-- you guessed it -- a holiday lights tour. Want to be featured? Submit your home here. (A4)

🎁 When it comes to gift ideas, Sarah just gets it. Here are four gift ideas that are unique to Ann Arbor. She didn’t stop there. Here are four more gift ideas when shopping in A2. (A4)

🍻 Bløm Meadworks has partnered with other local businesses to offer subscription bundles to bring people joy throughout the long winter months. (A4)

🧘 Ann Arbor Rec & Ed has rolled out new short term fitness classes for you to take at home. See what they’re offering. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“We’re not really considered essential, yet we’re put out there with the public and are at huge risk of catching COVID. Without (federal) assistance, people in our industry are going to be absolutely decimated.”

- Gabrielle Bussell, founder of the group Service Industry Workers of the Ann Arbor Area, which launched a holiday fundraiser local service workers

