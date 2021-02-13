Nightside Report Feb. 12, 2021: Detroit police investigate murder of homeless man well-known for his dog, Michigan rep. criticizes Oakland County’s move to prioritize vaccinating politicians

Detroit police investigating murder of homeless man well-known for his dog

DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a well-known homeless man in the Detroit area who was always seen with his dog.

Both the man and his dog are dead as the result of a vicious attack.

“Jesse was a unique individual. He was with his dog everyday and she was a service dog,” said Daphne Johnson.

Johnson said she was used to seeing Jesse Eastwood and his dog, Baby Girl, in the Harbortown Market Plaza all the time.

