Nightside Report Feb. 12, 2021: Detroit police investigate murder of homeless man well-known for his dog, Michigan rep. criticizes Oakland County’s move to prioritize vaccinating politicians

Detroit police investigating murder of homeless man well-known for his dog
DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a well-known homeless man in the Detroit area who was always seen with his dog.
Both the man and his dog are dead as the result of a vicious attack.
“Jesse was a unique individual. He was with his dog everyday and she was a service dog,” said Daphne Johnson.
Johnson said she was used to seeing Jesse Eastwood and his dog, Baby Girl, in the Harbortown Market Plaza all the time.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 573,372; Death toll now at 15,062
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking 3 snow systems in next 7 days
Snow totals continue to increase with each passing system, and we’re tracking three in the next seven days. Temperatures will get even colder before a rebound of sorts next week.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- On the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on reopening schools safely, a mass vaccination of local educators was wrapping up at Detroit Medical Center. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined leaders across to country Friday morning to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit artist received one of the cities most coveted cultural prizes. Click here to read more.
- Macomb County executive Mark Hackel is pushing to make things easier for senior citizens to get vaccinated. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan reps. concerned over COVID vaccine rollout to pharmacies
The White House has selected specific pharmacies in each state to receive and administer coronavirus vaccines to help ramp up vaccine distribution.
In Michigan, the administration selected Rite Aid pharmacies in addition to others -- but some are wondering why larger chains like CVS or Walgreens were not chosen. The details of the rollout itself aren’t very promising when you ask local health officials.
Michigan rep. criticizes Oakland County’s move to prioritize vaccinating politicians
It’s no secret that eligible Michigan residents -- specifically seniors -- have been struggling to receive their coronavirus vaccinations in Metro Detroit amid high vaccine demand, limited supply and scheduling confusion.
With frontline workers and residents 65 and older eligible to get vaccinated already, Michigan’s Oakland County is expanding eligibility criteria to include politicians -- but not every politician agrees with the move.
Michigan election audit: Hand recount matches machine recount within 1%
A statewide election audit confirmed that Michigan’s vote-counting machines are accurate, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
That confirms that President Joe Biden won the state’s Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election.