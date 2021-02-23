32ºF

Nightside Report Feb. 22, 2021: Livestock hauler with 38 cows overturns in Detroit, Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Canton Township subdivision

WB I-94 ramp to SB I-75 closed after livestock hauler rolls over

Livestock hauler with 38 cows overturns in Detroit leaving some animals to be euthanized

DETROIT – A semi truck carrying 38 cows lost control and overturned on the Westbound I-94 ramp to Southbound I-75 in Detroit around 3 p.m. Monday, police say.

As a result of the incident the Westbound I-94 ramp to Southbound I-75 will be closed for several hours.

Police were still waiting for another livestock trailer to arrive on scene from Albion as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise, but snow chances stick around

After nearly an entire month below normal, temperatures are finally moving above that mark, though we won’t be snow-free this week.

  • Police are investigating what is being called a suspicious death that happened inside a Canton Township subdivision. Click here to read more.
  • Dorothy Bigalow, 81, is now set to receive the vaccine later this week. But there are other senior citizens struggling to get a vaccine. Click here to read more.
  • Saving dogs and helping dog owners is a big job for a little team with only two trucks but that isn’t slowing down Detroit Dog Rescue. Click here to read more.
  • Monday is officially Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day. A day to recognize the role that Michigan grocery store workers played throughout the pandemic. Click here to read more.

US-Canada border travel restrictions extended to March 21, 2021

The travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canada border will remain in place through March 21, 2021, at least.

Canada announced last week discretionary, or non-essential, travel between the U.S. and Canada will remain in place another month. The restrictions would have expired Sunday, Feb. 21.

Sources: Ford Field to be used as regional mass vaccination site

Sources have confirmed that Ford Field will be used as a regional mass vaccination site starting next month.

Sources in Wayne County said that FEMA has not yet defined what “regional” means

