Nightside Report Feb. 22, 2021: Livestock hauler with 38 cows overturns in Detroit, Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Canton Township subdivision

Livestock hauler with 38 cows overturns in Detroit leaving some animals to be euthanized
DETROIT – A semi truck carrying 38 cows lost control and overturned on the Westbound I-94 ramp to Southbound I-75 in Detroit around 3 p.m. Monday, police say.
As a result of the incident the Westbound I-94 ramp to Southbound I-75 will be closed for several hours.
Police were still waiting for another livestock trailer to arrive on scene from Albion as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 581,403; Death toll now at 15,362
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise, but snow chances stick around
After nearly an entire month below normal, temperatures are finally moving above that mark, though we won’t be snow-free this week.
Click here to read the full forecast.
US-Canada border travel restrictions extended to March 21, 2021
The travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canada border will remain in place through March 21, 2021, at least.
Canada announced last week discretionary, or non-essential, travel between the U.S. and Canada will remain in place another month. The restrictions would have expired Sunday, Feb. 21.
Sources: Ford Field to be used as regional mass vaccination site
Sources have confirmed that Ford Field will be used as a regional mass vaccination site starting next month.
Sources in Wayne County said that FEMA has not yet defined what “regional” means