Nightside Report Feb. 21, 2021: Detroit neighborhood loses only grocery store to fire, residents protest racist flag, snow on the way

Detroit grocery store destroyed in large fire on city’s east side
Finding food became much harder on Detroit neighborhood.
Harper Food Center, located near the intersection of Harper Avenue and Newport Street, was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
It was one of the only grocery stores for blocks. It was a place where the community could come together for fresh food and see their neighbors.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 579,919; Death toll now at 15,539
Metro Detroit weather: Snow arriving late-Sunday, slippery Monday morning
A light southeasterly wind have temperatures rise from the upper 20s to the low 30s, Sunday evening.
The first snowflakes start to fall again by 10 p.m. tonight. Snow showers arrive Sunday night into early Monday morning.
4 Fast Facts
A steady flowing line of protesters circled their way around a Grosse Pointe neighborhood to voice their disgust of an open display of racism.
A Bloomfield Township apartment fire was caused by someone attempting to melt ice from the building's gutters.
A small insect that can kill hemlock trees by feeding on their sap has been detected at Sleeping Bear Dunes.
The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.