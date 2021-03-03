Nightside Report March 2, 2021: Michigan loosens COVID restrictions on restaurants, nursing homes; What ATF is doing to combat spike in illegal gun sales in Metro Detroit

Michigan restaurant owner reacts to new indoor dining capacity rule

DETROIT – Tuesday’s announcement that Michigan restaurants are able to increase their indoor dining capacity comes as good news for establishments that have now had to deal with two shutdowns since the pandemic started.

“Today (Tuesday), we are announcing that restaurants and bars can operate at 50% capacity. That’s up from 25%” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The long awaited announcement was made Tuesday, with the new change effective March 5. Restaurants will also have a 11 p.m. curfew.

