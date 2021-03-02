Nightside Report March 1, 2021: Detroit fire captain arrested after crashing department vehicle under influence of alcohol, sources say; Michigan expected to receive 82,700 doses of J&J vaccine this week

Detroit fire captain arrested on suspicion of driving under influence while on duty

Detroit fire captain arrested after crashing department vehicle under influence of alcohol, sources say

DETROIT – A Detroit fire chief’s SUV was found dangling above the Lodge Freeway at Milwaukee and Baltimore early Monday morning.

The SUV was the Detroit Fire Department’s Chief 5. A fire captain was taken into custody on Monday. Sources said the captain was driving under the influence.

The incident began Monday morning at 2 a.m. when a call came out about a fire on Detroit’s west side at Majestic and Livernois.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Break from snowfall, temperatures rise again

Those fleeting snowflakes earlier might be the last we see for more than a week. Temperatures won’t be stuck in a rut, however.

Click to read the full forecast.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan expected to receive 82,700 doses of J&J vaccine this week

The state of Michigan is expected to receive 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The J&J vaccine doses are expected in Michigan by Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Monday. These doses will go to health departments and hospitals.

Click here to read more.

Meijer holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ford Field in Detroit for educators

On Monday, Meijer hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ford Field for educators and educational staff in Michigan.

A total of 2,600 people got the chance to get vaccinated at the event.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Fiat Chrysler pleads guilty in corruption case

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of Stellantis, has pleaded guilty in a long-running corruption probe.

Company representatives gave more than $3.5 million in cash and other things of value to senior officials at the United Auto Workers, federal prosecutors in Detroit said as they charged FCA with conspiracy from 2009 to 2016.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 --