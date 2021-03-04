44ºF

News

Nightside Report March 3, 2021: Michigan to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Detroit rapper back behind bars after posting music video proving he violated bond

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Nightside Report
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Top Stories

Michigan to expand COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older

DETROIT – The state of Michigan will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older.

Starting Monday (March 8), any Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

On March 22, all Michiganders age 50 and up will become eligible, Local 4 has learned.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 591,753; Death toll now at 15,563

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps rest of week before seasonable weekend

What a finish for early March! We’ll get an encore of these 50-degree numbers, but not until next week.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • A Detroit rapper is back in custody after breaking the rules of his bond and posting evidence online. Click here to read more.
  • New evidence in the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came out in court Wednesday. Click here to read more.
  • The family of a Puerto Rico native is pleading for answers after he was shot and killed last year. Click here to read more.
  • An Indiana man is facing charges in connection with a Detroit homicide and in an armed robbery in Dearborn. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Michigan Legislatures set to pass $4.2B COVID relief bill

Michigan has billions of dollars in federal COVID relief to spend.

The GOP Legislature has made a series of bills spending it, but a large piece of that $4.2 billion comes with strings attached.

Click here to read more.

‘The next 3 months are pivotal,’ -- White House aims to vaccinate every adult by June

Federal health officials are urging U.S. residents to hold on just for a few months longer.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said they are months away from being able to vaccinate every adult in the country.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: