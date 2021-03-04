Nightside Report March 3, 2021: Michigan to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Detroit rapper back behind bars after posting music video proving he violated bond

Michigan to expand COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older
DETROIT – The state of Michigan will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older.
Starting Monday (March 8), any Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
On March 22, all Michiganders age 50 and up will become eligible, Local 4 has learned.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 591,753; Death toll now at 15,563
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps rest of week before seasonable weekend
What a finish for early March! We’ll get an encore of these 50-degree numbers, but not until next week.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- A Detroit rapper is back in custody after breaking the rules of his bond and posting evidence online. Click here to read more.
- New evidence in the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came out in court Wednesday. Click here to read more.
- The family of a Puerto Rico native is pleading for answers after he was shot and killed last year. Click here to read more.
- An Indiana man is facing charges in connection with a Detroit homicide and in an armed robbery in Dearborn. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan Legislatures set to pass $4.2B COVID relief bill
Michigan has billions of dollars in federal COVID relief to spend.
The GOP Legislature has made a series of bills spending it, but a large piece of that $4.2 billion comes with strings attached.
‘The next 3 months are pivotal,’ -- White House aims to vaccinate every adult by June
Federal health officials are urging U.S. residents to hold on just for a few months longer.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said they are months away from being able to vaccinate every adult in the country.