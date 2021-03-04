Nightside Report March 3, 2021: Michigan to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Detroit rapper back behind bars after posting music video proving he violated bond

Michigan to expand COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older

DETROIT – The state of Michigan will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older.

Starting Monday (March 8), any Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

On March 22, all Michiganders age 50 and up will become eligible, Local 4 has learned.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps rest of week before seasonable weekend

What a finish for early March! We’ll get an encore of these 50-degree numbers, but not until next week.

Michigan Legislatures set to pass $4.2B COVID relief bill

Michigan has billions of dollars in federal COVID relief to spend.

The GOP Legislature has made a series of bills spending it, but a large piece of that $4.2 billion comes with strings attached.

‘The next 3 months are pivotal,’ -- White House aims to vaccinate every adult by June

Federal health officials are urging U.S. residents to hold on just for a few months longer.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said they are months away from being able to vaccinate every adult in the country.

