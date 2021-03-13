Nightside Report March 12, 2021: Gov. Whitmer releases Executive Directive on state separation agreements, Ford Field in Detroit to become mass vaccination site

Gov. Whitmer releases Executive Directive on state separation agreements

DETROIT – After the controversy surrounding the abrupt resignation and separation agreement involving former Michigan health chief Robert Gordon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered changes to the use of these agreements in state government.

Whitmer released an Executive Directive on Friday on how state agencies can end employee contracts.

The directive said state agencies can still enter into agreements with pay-outs -- something the state already does -- and it still allows for confidentiality agreements, unless it would cover up illegal activity.

