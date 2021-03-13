Nightside Report March 12, 2021: Gov. Whitmer releases Executive Directive on state separation agreements, Ford Field in Detroit to become mass vaccination site

Gov. Whitmer releases Executive Directive on state separation agreements
DETROIT – After the controversy surrounding the abrupt resignation and separation agreement involving former Michigan health chief Robert Gordon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered changes to the use of these agreements in state government.
Whitmer released an Executive Directive on Friday on how state agencies can end employee contracts.
The directive said state agencies can still enter into agreements with pay-outs -- something the state already does -- and it still allows for confidentiality agreements, unless it would cover up illegal activity.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 605,778; Death toll now at 15,737
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cool weekend, snow possible next week
Winds will finally leave us alone for the weekend, but temperatures continue to trend colder into next week.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- The Michigan Lottery finally announced Friday who won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Click here to read more.
- The founder of a Detroit company has come up with a simple and affordable way to bring more attention to businesses that are run by women. Click here to read more.
- The Wixom man accused of beating a police officer with a hockey stick during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is asking to be released from custody until his trial. Click here to read more.
- An organization advocating for those with disabilities is claiming the state of Michigan left its most vulnerable population behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Ford Field in Detroit to become mass vaccination site for Metro Detroit
The Joe Biden Administration officially announced Friday morning it will be working with state officials to build a new major Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Detroit.
“I’m pleased to announce the addition of a new FEMA-supported site in Detroit,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. “This site, located at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, has the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day.”