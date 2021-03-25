Nightside Report March 24, 2021: Orion Township native at center of search for missing woman in Virgin Islands, Metro Detroit woman warns others after falling victim to elaborate pet purchasing scam

Orion Township native at center of search for missing woman in Virgin Islands

DETROIT – A Michigan man is at the center of the search for a British woman who has gone missing the U.S. Virgin Island.

Sarm Heslop went missing more than two weeks ago, but the investigation is at a standstill.

Ryan Bane -- from Orion Township -- has reportedly refused to let investigators continue to search his boat after reporting his girlfriend missing while the two were sailing between islands.

The FBI has joined the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) in the search.

Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of rain, wind before weekend

There haven’t been many drops out of this first system, but we’ll get plenty of rain and wind before the weekend.

A look at Metro Detroit’s hot real estate market

It can be difficult to buy a home under $300,000 these days. Real estate agents claim offers come flooding in within hours of a new listing.

While sellers are reaping the rewards, buyers are having a hard time to get their foot in the door.

‘Labels matter’ -- Michigan lawmakers push for stronger federal terrorism laws

Michigan is once again taking the lead on domestic terrorism across the country.

A hearing was held Wednesday in U.S. House of Representatives. The Homeland Security subcommittee on terrorism -- led by former CIA analyst and Department of Defense official Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin -- argued the U.S. should shift its focus from foreign terrorism to domestic.

