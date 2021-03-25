Nightside Report March 24, 2021: Orion Township native at center of search for missing woman in Virgin Islands, Metro Detroit woman warns others after falling victim to elaborate pet purchasing scam

Orion Township native at center of search for missing woman in Virgin Islands
DETROIT – A Michigan man is at the center of the search for a British woman who has gone missing the U.S. Virgin Island.
Sarm Heslop went missing more than two weeks ago, but the investigation is at a standstill.
Ryan Bane -- from Orion Township -- has reportedly refused to let investigators continue to search his boat after reporting his girlfriend missing while the two were sailing between islands.
The FBI has joined the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) in the search.
