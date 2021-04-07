Nightside Report April 6, 2021: Some Metro Detroit businesses struggle to find employees during pandemic, What the data says about how effective the COVID vaccine is in Michigan

Some Metro Detroit businesses struggle to find employees during COVID pandemic

DETROIT – Some businesses are thriving during the coronavirus by producing products that are in high demand, but they’re struggling to find people willing to work.

Craig Van Riper is the CEO of Preferred Packaging Solutions in Taylor. They make cardboard boxes, which are in high demand during the pandemic as shopping has turned to shipping. Riper said there are not enough people working so the company is struggling to keep up with demand.

Manufacturing businesses face the challenge of filling vacant jobs because they need to be done in person. COVID-19 is the biggest influence that has kept many workers at home.

What the data says about how effective the COVID vaccine is in Michigan

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had efficacy rates in their initial trials of roughly 95 percent, which offers excellent but not perfect protection.

Now that the vaccines have been given to millions of people, there is more real world information on their effectiveness.

Michigan officials push for younger people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge

In more than a year of fighting the spread of COVID-19, the strategy has shifted.

Health experts said the key to victory is getting younger people vaccinated.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday. Her 19-year-old daughter and seven Metro Detroit teens also received their vaccinations.

