Nightside Report April 5, 2021: Garden City man charged with murder of Detroit officer granted bond, Family seeks justice for mother killed 22 years ago

Garden City man charged with murder of Detroit officer granted bond

DETROIT – A Garden City man charged in the shooting death of his domestic partner, a Detroit police officer, was granted bond.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson is accused of killing Elaine Williams in their home in Garden City on June 2, 2019. Police said he shot Williams multiple times.

Officers arrived at the home in the 200 block of Belton Street at 11:45 p.m. and found Williams dead inside. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm

Metro Detroit weather: Some rain chances later this week

We’re only a few days into April, but we’re already hard at work on those May flowers, with an unsettled week ahead.

Michigan COVID vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 16+

All Michigan residents who are 16 years old and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this week there was also an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan. The state reported that more than 600,000 doses have been distributed to Michigan.

Delta Airlines cancels flights due to staff shortage, opens middle seats early

Delta Airlines opened up middle seats on some flights over the weekend after there was a slew of flight cancellations.

Flights in Detroit and Atlanta were canceled because there was not enough staff.

