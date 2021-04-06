Nightside Report April 5, 2021: Garden City man charged with murder of Detroit officer granted bond, Family seeks justice for mother killed 22 years ago

Garden City man charged with murder of Detroit officer granted bond
DETROIT – A Garden City man charged in the shooting death of his domestic partner, a Detroit police officer, was granted bond.
Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson is accused of killing Elaine Williams in their home in Garden City on June 2, 2019. Police said he shot Williams multiple times.
Officers arrived at the home in the 200 block of Belton Street at 11:45 p.m. and found Williams dead inside. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm
