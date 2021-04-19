Nightside Report April 18, 2021: Sikh community honor FedEx shooting victims, chances of snow likely, boy goes viral with Rubik’s Cube art

Community members gathered outside in Plymouth to mourn the 8 killed in Thursday's shooting in Indianapolis.

Members of Sikh community gather in Plymouth to honor FedEx shooting victims

DETROIT – Normally, Vaisakhi service would be held inside the Gurdwara in Plymouth, but instead a somber vigil was held outside, honoring the lives cut short.

One of the most auspicious times of the year for Sikhs, marred by tragedy.

