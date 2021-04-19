News

Nightside Report April 18, 2021: Sikh community honor FedEx shooting victims, chances of snow likely, boy goes viral with Rubik’s Cube art

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Community members gathered outside in Plymouth to mourn the 8 killed in Thursday's shooting in Indianapolis. (WDIV)

Members of Sikh community gather in Plymouth to honor FedEx shooting victims

DETROIT – Normally, Vaisakhi service would be held inside the Gurdwara in Plymouth, but instead a somber vigil was held outside, honoring the lives cut short.

One of the most auspicious times of the year for Sikhs, marred by tragedy.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 785,307; Death toll now at 16,840

Metro Detroit weather: Sunday evening sprinkles, still seeing snow mid-week

It becomes chilly again tonight. It will be seasonably mild tomorrow. After milder conditions Monday, wintry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. Yes, snowflakes return. Yikes!

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended her approach to fighting the recent surge of COVID cases as Dr. Anthony Fauci called for more strict restrictions in Michigan. Click here to read more.
  • For most people, solving one Rubik’s Cube is a real accomplishment, but not only has a 12-year-old Metro Detroit boy mastered the 3-D combination puzzle, he’s going viral for his Cube creations. Click here to read more.
  • People protested Sunday outside Pioneer High School, pushing for Ann Arbor Public Schools to allow more students back into the classroom. Click here to read more.
  • 2 killed in fiery Detroit crash after vehicles collide. Click here to read more.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

