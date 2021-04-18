News

Nightside Report April 17, 2021: Vaccine clinics open across Metro Detroit, MSU sets guidelines for Spring Game, chance of snow on the way

Michigan races to get vaccinated as cases, hospitalizations surge

Macomb County host vaccine clinic for students with special needs

DETROIT – The massive vaccination sites at Ford Field and the TCF Center can be overwhelming.

For people with disabilities and anxiety, it might be a reason to not get a shot.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 785,307; Death toll now at 16,840

Metro Detroit weather: More mild Saturday afternoon with sun and clouds

It becomes chilly again tonight. It will be seasonably mild tomorrow. After milder conditions Monday, wintry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. Yes, snowflakes return. Yikes!

