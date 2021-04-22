Nightside Report April 21, 2021: St. Clair County becomes Michigan’s latest COVID hotspot, AG clears Detroit Mayor Duggan, administration of any wrongdoing in Make Your Date controversy

St. Clair County becomes Michigan’s latest COVID hotspot
DETROIT – St. Clair County is Michigan’s top county in new coronavirus cases per-capita.
Officials in St. Clair County said resident behavior plays a major factor in how and why COVID is spreading in the county.
“This is about personal responsibility. If you don’t want to listen to experts, be responsible for yourself and, more importantly, realize that what you do is impacting the people around you,” said county health director Dr. Annette Mercatante. “You have this highly-contagious form of this virus that lands in the fertile soil of the Thumb, where people don’t wear masks and don’t abide by social distancing rules.”
Metro Detroit weather: Freeze warnings remain in effect overnight
Freeze warnings remain in effect through Thursday morning as we struggle to reach normal temperatures for late April.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has cleared Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his administration of any wrongdoing connected to the Make Your Date investigation. Click here to read more.
- Life has forever changed for the family of Daemiya Clark, 22, who was killed with another person in a car crash on the steps of the Second Timothy Baptist Church. Click here to read more.
- A program launching in Detroit is looking to show minority students the world of motorsports. Click here to read more.
- An interactive exhibit is being held at the Somerset Collection. Click here to read more.
COVID-19 survivor hopes to increase access to monoclonal antibody treatments
In the fight against COVID-19, knowledge is power.
Many people have struggled to find the information they need, especially when it comes to treatments like monoclonal antibodies.
Walk-up vaccination sites in Detroit experience low turnout
The battle against coronavirus rages on.
The state reported 5,584 new cases Wednesday and 45 new deaths. The issue has nothing to do with not having enough vaccines. With eight million doses delivered to Michigan and six million shots being administered, demand for the vaccine is drying up.