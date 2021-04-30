Michigan Stadium vaccines open to all; graduation weekend in A2; Peony Garden a go! 🌸

Happy Friday!

Good news for peony enthusiasts: The Peony Garden at Nichols Arboretum will reopen to the public next month. The famed garden, which features thousands of blooms, was closed to visitors last year due to the pandemic.

“Even so, every visitor to the peony garden will be expected to mask up and follow the well-known distancing guidelines,” Matthaei-Nichols director Tony Kolenic wrote in a newsletter last Friday. He also said that visitors may be limited depending on crowd guidelines issued by the University of Michigan.

Not in Ann Arbor? We’ll be sure to share lots of pictures of the garden on Instagram so it feels like you never left.



- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🏟 Michigan Medicine has opened its COVID vaccine clinic at Michigan Stadium to anyone 16 and up. Here’s how to get a vaccine at the Big House. (A4)

