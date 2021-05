How old clues are helping revive 1981 cold case murder investigation

40 years later: Oakland County investigators hope to solve murder of Anne Doroghazi

DETROIT – Investigators are hoping advancements in technology can help solve a murder from 40 years ago.

Anne Doroghazi was a worker at Camp Dearborn. She was 20 years old when her body was found on the side of the road. She had been strangled.

The Cold Case Unit at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder.

