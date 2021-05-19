Nightside Report May 18, 2021: Arab Americans call on Biden to intervene in Israel-Palestinian conflict, 12-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

Arab Americans call on Biden to intervene in Israel-Palestinian conflict, protest president’s Dearborn visit
DETROIT – Two miles from where President Joe Biden was touring the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Tuesday thousands gathered in solidarity with Palestinians.
“Joe Biden is going to hear us today one way or the other,” said Amer Zahr, President of New Generation for Palestine.
The protest was held outside of the Dearborn Police Department’s headquarters.
“Right now over there in the south end that war criminal Joe Biden is waltzing into Dearborn thinking he can walk in, say a few words and leave,” said Zahr.
President Biden touts electric vehicles in visit to Dearborn Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center
President Joe Biden visited the Dearborn Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday to see the new all-electric F-150 pickup which the company is going to unveil Wednesday.
Two miles from where Biden was in Dearborn thousands gathered in solidarity with Palestinians.
