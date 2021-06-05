Nightside Report June 4, 2021: Former employee sues restaurant after reportedly finding razor blade in her food, Detroit’s mobile vaccination vehicle hits the streets, temperatures on the rise

James hopes the lawsuit will send a message to employers to take the concerns of people of color more seriously.

Former server sues Red Robin in Madison Heights for racial discrimination, says she found razor blade in her food

DETROIT – Zenarra James said she had no choice but to quit and file a lawsuit after making a horrific discovery in a salad she bought.

The former server at the Red Robin in Madison Heights said it was hidden in a piece of chicken.

Young drug dealer turns life around with help of Detroit judge, graduates law school

In 2005, Judge Bruce Morrow decided against a long prison sentence for Edward Martell, a young drug dealer with a growing list of offenses.

Since that time, Martell has returned to the courtroom as a colleague of Morrow in the legal profession.

Thursday, June 3, 2021 --