Partly Cloudy icon
73º

News

Nightside Report June 3, 2021: Dozens charged in connection with Vice Lords gang, Michigan State Police faces $1M lawsuit, heat wave on the way

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Nightside Report
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Top Stories
Authorities said the Vice Lords are a violent gang network that runs like a corporation, dealing guns and drugs.
Authorities said the Vice Lords are a violent gang network that runs like a corporation, dealing guns and drugs. (WDIV)

40 charged in sweeping indictment involving Chicago-Detroit gang known as ‘Vice Lords’

DETROIT – A three-year investigation across multiple cities led to dozens of arrests and sweeping charges Thursday against 40 people suspected to be a part of the group known as the Almighty Vice Lord Nation gang.

According to a 172 page indictment, those were charged in connection with an elaborate network trafficking and selling drugs and guns from Detroit, Chicago and across the country.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 889,511; Death toll now at 19,266

Metro Detroit weather: Heat wave on its way

At our hottest point, we’ll get relatively close to record highs. Sunday’s record is 94 and Monday’s record is 95. If we hit our forecast highs both days, then we’ll fall four degrees shy of those marks, which I doubt anyone will cause any complaints.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • Detroit’s new mobile vaccine vehicle aims to raise the vaccination rate of the city and to help quell anxiety over the shot. Click here to read more.
  • The Michigan State Police department is being sued for $1 million in connection with an arrest where a K-9 attacked a suspect for more than three minutes. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan’s top health official said Thursday that nursing homes are accurately reporting the number of coronavirus-related deaths, amid questions over whether the tally is low. Click here to read more.
  • Cipriano family fighting against odds 9 years after deadly Farmington Hills attack. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Gov. Whitmer looks to use COVID relief funds to help workers, small businesses

As Michigan slowly reopens, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a plan to use the Federal COVID Relief funding.

She called it the Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan. It focuses on small business and their workers. She’s taking aim at raising wages, child care and getting people the skills they need to get back into the workforce.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: