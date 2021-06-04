Nightside Report June 3, 2021: Dozens charged in connection with Vice Lords gang, Michigan State Police faces $1M lawsuit, heat wave on the way

Authorities said the Vice Lords are a violent gang network that runs like a corporation, dealing guns and drugs.

40 charged in sweeping indictment involving Chicago-Detroit gang known as ‘Vice Lords’

DETROIT – A three-year investigation across multiple cities led to dozens of arrests and sweeping charges Thursday against 40 people suspected to be a part of the group known as the Almighty Vice Lord Nation gang.

According to a 172 page indictment, those were charged in connection with an elaborate network trafficking and selling drugs and guns from Detroit, Chicago and across the country.

Metro Detroit weather: Heat wave on its way

At our hottest point, we’ll get relatively close to record highs. Sunday’s record is 94 and Monday’s record is 95. If we hit our forecast highs both days, then we’ll fall four degrees shy of those marks, which I doubt anyone will cause any complaints.

Gov. Whitmer looks to use COVID relief funds to help workers, small businesses

As Michigan slowly reopens, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a plan to use the Federal COVID Relief funding.

She called it the Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan. It focuses on small business and their workers. She’s taking aim at raising wages, child care and getting people the skills they need to get back into the workforce.

