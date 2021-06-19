Detroit police: Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that hospitalized woman, 5 kids

A woman and five children were injured after the vehicle they were passengers in crashed into a garage and fence on June 19, 2021.

DETROIT – A crash on Detroit’s east side sent a woman and five children to the hospital Saturday.

According to authorities, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a brick garage and wooden fence near the intersection of Rossini Drive and Hayes Street, just east of Gratiot Avenue. Police said the man jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene, but a police cruiser in the area was able to take him into custody.

The woman and five children, who remained in the vehicle after the crash, were taken to Ascension St. John Hospital, where they are in serious condition.

Police said the man was carrying a bottle of alcohol at the time of arrest and they believe it was a factor in the collision.

