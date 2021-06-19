55 cats, dogs shelter pets flown from Louisiana to Ypsilanti

During Father's Day weekend, more than 150 at-risk pets will be flown from Louisiana to find new forever homes.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A multiple-plane mission of more than 150 at-risk shelter pets had its inaugural Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” airlift Saturday.

The flight took off from Lafayette, Louisiana early Saturday morning and arrived at Willow Run Airport before noon. The flight contained more than 55 pets, including harder-to-adopt large breed dogs and cats, to be received by Michigan Humane.

Through a series of six flights, hundreds of at-risk pets will be saved through the Flying to Forever Homes program. All pets will be evaluated and will receive an needed medical care before Michigan Humane puts them up for adoption, although all pets on the flights were fully vetted and health certified by the Good Flights program.

More information on Michigan Humane can be found on its official website here.

