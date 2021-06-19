Cloudy icon
MSP: ‘Multiple arrests’ made in connection with I-75 shooting that killed 2-year-old

Michigan State Police announce arrests on social media

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

A shooting on I-75 in Detroit killed a 2-year-old boy and wounded a 9-year-old on June 17, 2021. (WDIV)
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police announced Saturday afternoon that the department had made multiple arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy on I-75.

2-year-old Brison was killed after someone opened fire on his father’s truck on I-75. The family said they were driving home from basketball practice Thursday night when it happened. Their 9-year-old son was wounded, but is expected to be OK.

“I would’ve bet my last dollar that boy was going to be something special,” Brian Christian said of his son.

MSP announced the arrests on Twitter just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Further details were not revealed at the time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

