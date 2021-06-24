Nightside Report June 23, 2021: People living near Detroit Stellantis plant fed up with constant truck traffic, Metro Detroit school districts push for later start times this fall

People living near Detroit Stellantis plant fed up with constant truck traffic

DETROIT – Chrysler’s new plant on Detroit’s east side was a massive boost to the city’s economy, but neighbors living near it said it’s a nightmare.

Residents claim loud trucks rumble through the Pingree Park neighborhood at all hours of the day and night. They want something to be done about it.

Terry Burks is a professional truck driver. He said semi trucks do not belong in his east side neighborhood.

“I am ready to be so extreme. I am ready to shut the whole street down,” Burks said. “Disregarding our home, this is where we live. They don’t respect that.”

Metro Detroit weather: Chance of measurable rain for 7 straight days

Our late-week rain scenario is looking more serious as temperatures return to early-summer norms.

Few reports of heart inflammation in younger people likely associated with mRNA vaccines, CDC says

The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel said that rate reports of heart inflammation in younger people likely are associated with the mRNA vaccines.

A committee wrapped up a daylong meeting on the issue on Wednesday. Despite their findings they are still strongly recommending that young people get the COVID vaccine.

‘Zero credibility’ -- New report from Michigan GOP Senate members debunks claims of vote fraud

A new report from Republican members of the Michigan Senate debunks any claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. General Election.

The results of an investigation launched by Michigan’s GOP led Senate Oversight Committee was released Wednesday. It calls for Attorney General Dana Nessel to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about Michigan’s results for their own benefit.

