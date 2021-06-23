Nightside Report June 22, 2021: Person of interest in Detroit double homicide where infant was found alive has violent past, Delta COVID variant found in 5 Michigan counties

Person of interest in Detroit double homicide where infant was found alive has violent past
DETROIT – A 6-month-old baby was found alive at the scene of a double murder in Detroit, according to police.
Deandre Fizer III, 31, and his fiancée, Tonia Carter, 27, were both found dead. They got engaged the day before they were killed.
They were found shot to death inside a home on Northlawn Street on Detroit’s west side. The 6-month-old was found unharmed.
Detroit Interim Police Chief James White said investigators are working to track down the killer. They have identified Orlando Whitfield as a person of interest in the case.
