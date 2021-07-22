Nightside Report July 21, 2021: Woman says neighbor released 3 dogs who attacked while she walked puppy, Church experiences severe flooding after nearby drain is paved over

Detroit woman says neighbor released 3 dogs who attacked while she was walking puppy

DETROIT – A Detroit woman said she was walking her Goldendoodle puppy on the city’s east side when three dogs attacked her after their owner released them from his yard.

Dana Dixon said she had to be treated for bites and several sprains. Dixon recalled the details of the Saturday night attack on her dog Dexter.

“To have to fight off three Pit Bulls and then hold your dog -- and we’re just playing tug-of-war with my dog. On top of it I’m being bit. It was the scariest thing,” Dixon said. “It was very frightening. I thought we were both going to die. I’m just holding onto my dog, trying to protect him.”

Dixon said she was walking by her neighbor’s home on Peerless Street when he yelled at her and then intentionally let his dogs out.

