Nightside Report July 26, 2021: CDC considers recommending fully vaccinated wear masks in public, man ticketed after car stuck on side of road during floods

CDC considers recommending fully vaccinated wear masks while in public
DETROIT – As the delta coronavirus variant spreads and vaccination rates remain low across the country, more cities are reinstating their mask mandates -- even for the fully vaccinated.
The CDC is also considering changing its guidance on mask use. Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed that the CDC is considering- revising their guidelines to recommend that the fully vaccinated begin wearing masks again in public.
Metro Detroit weather: Two more rounds of potential storms this week
With temperatures still running slightly above normal and humidity firmly in the muggy range, thunderstorms are definitely in the forecast. But only one of those chances bring a severe threat.
Dearborn Heights father ticketed after getting stuck on shoulder of road while avoiding flooding
A father from Dearborn Heights was trying to avoid flooding Friday night when he became stuck on the shoulder of the road.
Hayder Mousawi said Dearborn Heights Police gave him a ticket for driving on county turf after he became stuck. Mousawi said he will fight the ticket.