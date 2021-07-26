Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones says campaign funds spent at strip club was for ‘constituent meeting’

State Rep. Jewell Jones: $221 in campaign funds spent on 'meeting' at strip club

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – In a required filing, Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones openly disclosed that he spent hundreds at a Metro Detroit strip club and in Las Vegas.

Jones said it’s just part of the job. He used campaign funds at a strip club in Dearborn to pay a bill for $221.42 on March 8.

The quarterly campaign expenditure statement lists the purpose as a “constituent meeting to discuss potential economic projects in Inkster.”

On Facebook, the Pantheon Club describes itself as an Adult Entertainment Service. Two weeks later he spent $696 at a restaurant and wine bar in Las Vegas. The purpose was listed as a “dinner meeting with other legislators.”

Via text, Jones told Local 4 that there is “no need to explain the transactions. I noticeably picked up the tab at these meetings. Got to meet the people where they’re at.”

Local 4 spoke with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, which describes itself as a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. The executive director said it’s not uncommon for lawmakers to use campaign funds to buy dinners within the capacity of their official duties.

From January through July, Jones spent more than $6,400 on restaurants for what’s described as meetings. In April, Jones was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his car.

He’s accused of struggling with troopers, allegedly saying that he’d call the governor and that he had oversight of the Michigan State Police budget.

Last week, Jones was in court for violating his bond. A tether that monitors his alcohol consumption was shut off for nonpayment. The judge warned Jones that if he violated bond again he would be sent to jail.