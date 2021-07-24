Nightside Report July 23, 2021: Angry driver on I-696 shoots tow truck because it was in the way, Michigan man files $10M lawsuit against Keego Harbor police

Angry driver on I-696 shoots tow truck because it was in the way

DETROIT – A driver who was angry that a tow truck was in his way on I-696 decided to pull out a gun and shoot at it, officials said.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened around 2:35 p.m. Friday (July 23) on westbound I-696 near Coolidge Highway.

A tow truck driver told authorities that the driver of a Chevrolet sedan was unhappy that the tow truck was in the way. He said he was in the center right lane and the sedan was in the center left lane at the time of the incident.

