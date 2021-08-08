Nightside Report Aug. 7, 2021: Michigan Olympian welcomed home with parade, Ypsi woman stranded in Puerto Rico, humid weekend

Annie Lazor received a warm welcome home after winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Metro Detroit community honors Annie Lazor with parade following Olympic win

DETROIT – It is not everyday you get to meet a hometown hero and an Olympian who trained in your backyard.

“It means so much to me to have a community to come home to -- not only for myself but for family and my mom. To know so many people care about us is incredible,” said Lazor.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday evening, showers arrive later

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

