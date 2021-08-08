Nightside Report Aug. 7, 2021: Michigan Olympian welcomed home with parade, Ypsi woman stranded in Puerto Rico, humid weekend

Metro Detroit community honors Annie Lazor with parade following Olympic win
DETROIT – It is not everyday you get to meet a hometown hero and an Olympian who trained in your backyard.
“It means so much to me to have a community to come home to -- not only for myself but for family and my mom. To know so many people care about us is incredible,” said Lazor.
Get Caught Up: Michigan schools receive updated COVID guidance for return to in-person learning
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday evening, showers arrive later
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.
Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway turned into an never ending nightmare for an Ypsilanti woman who is still not sure if she’s going to make it back home. Click here to read more.
- The Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday. Click here to read more.
- A partnership between Tittle Brothers Construction and Habitat for Humanity installed a roof for a U.S. Army Veteran. Click here to read more.
- Two missing Independence Township children have been found safe in North Carolina. Click here to read more.