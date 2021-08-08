Partly Cloudy icon
78º

News

Nightside Report Aug. 7, 2021: Michigan Olympian welcomed home with parade, Ypsi woman stranded in Puerto Rico, humid weekend

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Annie Lazor received a warm welcome home after winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Annie Lazor received a warm welcome home after winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. (WDIV)

Metro Detroit community honors Annie Lazor with parade following Olympic win

DETROIT – It is not everyday you get to meet a hometown hero and an Olympian who trained in your backyard.

“It means so much to me to have a community to come home to -- not only for myself but for family and my mom. To know so many people care about us is incredible,” said Lazor.

Click here to read more.

Get Caught Up: Michigan schools receive updated COVID guidance for return to in-person learning

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday evening, showers arrive later

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway turned into an never ending nightmare for an Ypsilanti woman who is still not sure if she’s going to make it back home. Click here to read more.
  • The Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday. Click here to read more.
  • A partnership between Tittle Brothers Construction and Habitat for Humanity installed a roof for a U.S. Army Veteran. Click here to read more.
  • Two missing Independence Township children have been found safe in North Carolina. Click here to read more.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email