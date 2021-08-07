Nightside Report Aug. 6, 2021: Strike at Canadian border causes massive traffic backup on Michigan freeways, Construction on Utica’s main roads leads to rise in speeding on residential streets

Canada to open border to fully vaccinated US citizens on Aug. 9

Strike at Canadian border causes massive traffic backup on Michigan freeways

DETROIT – A strike by Canadian border workers caused massive freeway backups Friday on I-75 and I-94.

The border remains closed to non-essential travel until Monday.

The Canadian border officials started a work-to-rule strike Friday. They are working, but only to the specifics of their workday, causing delays that backed freeways up for miles.

Metro Detroit weather: Rising heat, humidity boost weekend storm chances

Rising heat and humidity will boost storm chances through the weekend, and the peak of our August heat wave is still days away.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun: Optional school mask policies not consistent with CDC recommendations

With the start of school around the corner, many districts have released their plans regarding mask policies.

Some Metro Detroit school districts claim to be consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, but don’t appear to be.

Canada to allow fully vaccinated US residents to cross border Monday

Non-essential travel to Canada will reopen Monday under strict new conditions.

American residents will have to show a negative COVID test at least 72 hours before travel and have proof they are fully vaccinated.

