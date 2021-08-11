Nightside Report Aug. 10, 2021: Detroit officer did right thing by not reacting as woman danced on top of police SUV, chief says; Beaumont Health urges schools to require masks to protect students from COVID

Chief: Detroit officer did right thing by not reacting as woman danced on top of police SUV
DETROIT – Video is being shared on social media of a woman dancing on top of a Detroit police SUV.
Detroit Police Department’s interim Chief James White said officers inside the SUV did the right thing by not reacting.
The incident happened over the weekend on Detroit’s east side. Members of the Detroit police crowd management team were sent to the area to break up a party.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Muggy with storms for days
Mother Nature has summer weather on repeat mode, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms for more than one day this week.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police said he assaulted women in downtown Ann Arbor. Click here to read more.
- An elderly woman is worried she’s going to lose her home after severe storms caused significant damage to her roof. Click here to read more.
- A group of citizens and sheriff’s deputies in Oakland County were honored by Sheriff Mike Bouchard for going above and beyond. Click here to read more.
- Michigan has seen a lot of convicted felons go free recently and a closer look at how those convictions happened in the first place reveals considerable concern about the court system. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Beaumont Health urges schools to require masks to protect students from COVID
Beaumont Health provided an update to reinforce what other healthcare institutions and public health officials have said about using masks to protect against COVID as students prepare to head back into the classroom.
Beaumont Health weighed in on the value of masks to decrease the spread of the delta variant in schools as districts consider mask recommendations from other health officials.
Number of prescription drugs being filled for children, adults dropped during COVID pandemic
The COVID pandemic caused a drop in visits to doctor’s offices, which led to a drop in the number of prescriptions being filled for both children and adults.
In time, prescriptions for adults returned to normal, but the same didn’t happen for children. Researchers at the University of Michigan compared prescriptions filled before the pandemic to those filled through the pandemic up to December of 2020.