Nightside Report Aug. 30, 2021: Inside look at Conner Creek pump station and why flooding continues in Detroit, Family sues Redford Township police over rough arrest they say led to man’s death, Last troops exit Afghanistan

An inside look at Conner Creek pump station and why flooding continues in Detroit

DETROIT – The Great Lakes Water Authority says the Conner Creek pump station is nearly 100 years old and needs upgrades.

Officials say it can handle a lot of water, but blame a perfect storm of problems for why it is overwhelmed as homes flood over and over again.

The GLWA gave Local 4 News a tour Monday to show what happens when heavy rain arrives.

Metro Detroit weather: Relief from high humidity arrives Monday

It’s in the form of lower humidity just in time for a hotter than average afternoon. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average with highs in the middle and upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. We’ll still need to hydrate and lather up on sunblock. However, it is much less oppressive where heat index is not the main topic of conversation.

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport. Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.

Detroit Zoo vaccinating animals against COVID-19

The Detroit Zoo has officially started to vaccinate the animals most likely to contract the COVID-19 virus.

“It would be harder for us to care for a tiger or a gorilla that developed serious symptoms from the coronavirus. We do everything that we can to protect the health and enhance the welfare of the animals at the zoo,” said Detroit Zoological Society Director of Animal Health Dr. Ann Duncan.

CDC vaccine advisory panel focuses on full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel held a public meeting on Monday and discussed the recent full FDA approval of Comirnaty, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Many had expected the group of experts to tackle the issue of booster shots for all Americans, but that was just a small part of the discussion.

