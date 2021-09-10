Nightside Report Sept. 9, 2021: Michigan’s UIA acting director appears before House committee over issues within agency, President Biden calls on governors to mandate COVID vaccine for teachers, school staff

Best ways to get through to UIA if you're having trouble with benefits

Michigan’s UIA acting director appears before House committee over problems of the last 18 months

DETROIT – The acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency appeared before the House Oversight Committee Thursday to answer questions about the problems within the agency over the past 18 months.

“For those calling for my removal, this is not an easy job. If it were, the previous administration had eight years and seven UIA directors who could have made changes a long time ago,” said acting director Liza Estlund Olson.

Olson reported more than 5 million claims were filed 26 times what the agency would normally face. The agency, she reported, paid 2.4 million claims with 99% of the benefits now due paid.

President Biden calls on all governors to mandate COVID vaccine for teachers, school staff

President Joe Biden is calling on all governors to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and members of school staffs.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked schools to voluntarily require masks and encourage vaccines. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of MDHHS, has said she believes government mandates could make schools safer and decrease the spread of the virus.

