Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones accused of violating bond for third time

HOWELL, Mich. – Prosecutors in Livingston County allege Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones of violating his bond for a third time and should be put in jail.

Jones, 26, has been before a judge twice before on concerns about violating bond and now the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office is looking to have his bond revoked a third time.

Jones’ April arrest was captured on police bodycam, which detailed his alleged drunken behavior after meeting up with Michigan State Police troopers on I-96 in Livingston County.

After flashing a badge and telling troopers who he was, Jones invoked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s name repeatedly.

Jones was charged with resisting and obstructing, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated and possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol.

Since then, he went before two judges for allegedly not following his bond conditions.

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office filed an emergency motion that alleges Jones continued to violate his bond conditions. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Jones’ alcohol tether had readings for alcohol Sept. 3. At 12:59 p.m., it reportedly read .023 -- three times the legally drunk level. Nearly four hours later, it was still at .023 and only started to drop at about 7 p.m.

The full Emergency Motion to Revoke Bond can be read below.

Jones is not supposed to be drinking at all.

The Prosecutor’s Office went on to claim that on Sept. 6, “the tether was detected as a tamper for 14 hours and there was a positive alcohol reading.”

The allegations could land Jones in jail until trial.

There is an emergency hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, but the scheduling could change.