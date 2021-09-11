Video: Driver in stolen Mustang fleeing Detroit, Michigan State police drives under semi truck trailer

DETROIT – The driver of a stolen vehicle was taken to Henry Ford Hospital for medical treatment Friday night after the vehicle drove under a semi truck trailer.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle that had fled from Detroit Police Department. At about 10:45 p.m., MSP troopers were able to locate the Mustang and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the suspect fled from the the troopers, but the pursuit was called off due to the speed of the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said seconds after the pursuit was called off, the suspect’s vehicle collided with a semi truck trailer on West Grand Boulevard, near I-96.

Police dashboard camera of scene can be watched in the video player above

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and the 26-year-old man had to removed from the vehicle by the Detroit Fire Department. The suspected car thief was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital with broken bones. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

